American pharma giants Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are yet to apply for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their Covid-19 vaccines, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

This comes days after the central government said earlier last week that it is holding discussions with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer over several issues including indemnity waiver.

"We are in touch with them (Moderna and Pfizer). We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution on contractual and commitments issues. This process is ongoing," Dr VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, had said.

In June, US biotechnology company Moderna announced that India has granted permission for its Covid-19 vaccine to be imported into the country for restricted use in an emergency situation.

