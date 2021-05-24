Pfizer, Moderna refuse to send Covid vaccines directly to Delhi govt: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that US pharmaceutical firms have refused to sell their coronavirus vaccines directly to the national capital. Kejriwal added that Pfizer and Moderna told the Delhi government that will deal with the Centre directly.

Consequently, the Delhi chief minister requested the central government to import vaccines and distribute it to states.

"We've spoken to Pfizer, Moderna for vaccines, and both the companies have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone. Appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the states," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Yesterday, the Punjab government also made similar claims. It said Moderna refused to send vaccines directly to the state as they only deal with the central government.

Punjab Nodal Officer for vaccination Vikas Garg said, "Moderna has refused to send vaccines directly to the Punjab government stating that according to their policy, they only deal with Government of India and not with any state government or private parties".

It must be noted that vaccine shortage has continued across India. Delhi halted the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age category on Monday owing to supply shortages.

Furthermore, there will be no Covaxin doses left for those aged above 45 years, frontline and healthcare workers in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said yesterday.

She said the national capital has so far received 45.94 lakh vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline staff, and those aged above 45, of which, 43.79 lakh have been administered to the beneficiaries.

The AAP leader rued that there has been no clarity on the supply of the next installment of Covaxin for this category, though the central government had promised to provide more doses in June.

She said the city has received 8.17 lakh vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group so far, of which, 8.07 lakh doses had been utilised by Sunday morning.

A total of 50.85 lakh doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in Delhi since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. Around 11.51 lakh people have got both the doses, she added.

