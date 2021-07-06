Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Pfizer not applying for EUA of its covid vaccine in India despite repeated requests: Report

Pfizer not applying for EUA of its covid vaccine in India despite repeated requests: Report

The UK's medicines regulator has extended approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer
1 min read . 10:41 AM IST Livemint

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has urged Pfizer twice in writing to apply for emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine so that application is processed well in time but Pfizer has not applied for the license yet, sources have told ANI.

The recent development comes days after AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that the talks between Pfizer and the government are in the final stages and an agreement would be finalised soon.

“Pfizer is negotiating as far as the various clauses are concerned and they are very close to reaching an agreement with the government. Once that is done then we will shortly be able to have these vaccines in our country. Negotiation with the company is going on. I am sure they are reaching the final stage now," Guleria had said.

One of the key issues of the deadlock is Pfizer’s demand for indemnity. Indemnity provides protection to vaccine makers against legal proceedings and costs of compensation for severe side effects among those who receive the shots.

