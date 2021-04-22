Pfizer offers to supply mRNA vaccine at “not-for-profit” price in India

In the US, the company is charging $19.5 per dose from the government to supply the vaccine, through which it expects to make some profit despite chief executive officer Albert Bourla calling that “pandemic pricing". In European Union, Pfizer has significantly increased prices of its vaccine over the last few months from 12 euros initially, to 15.5 euros and then 19.5 euros ($23) per dose for orders in 2022-23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}