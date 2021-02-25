Pfizer planning third booster shot of its Covid vaccine against new variants

The clinical trial will examine safety and immune responses of a third dose of the vaccine in as many as 144 people between 8-55 and 65-85 years of age, who participated in the companies’ Phase 1 study. The dose is being given six to 12 months after the initial two-dose regimen, and researchers will test blood from the participants to see if it enhances levels of antibodies produced against new strains from South Africa and elsewhere.