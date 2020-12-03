American multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer has said that it remains "committed to engaging with the Government of India to explore opportunities" to make the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus available in the country.

In a statement, a Pfizer spokesperson said, "Right now we are in discussions with many governments around the world and remain committed to engaging with the Government of India and explore opportunities to make this vaccine available for use in the country."

The global pharma major is committed to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, and is working closely with governments, the statement added.

"During this pandemic phase, Pfizer will supply this vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approval," it said.

UK clears Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine, which has been cleared by Britain, reported an efficacy rate of more than 90%. The UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted a temporary authorisation for emergency use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

UK jumped ahead of the United States and Europe to become the world's first country to formally endorse a jab it said should reach the most vulnerable people early next week.

This constitutes the first Emergency Use Authorisation following a worldwide phase 3 trial of a vaccine to help fight the pandemic, Pfizer said on Wednesday.

"As we anticipate further authorizations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world," Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Wednesday.

Another global Covid-19 vaccine candidate - developed by Moderna Inc - which has also not sought permission to hold clinical trials in India - reported 94.1%.

The arrival of the Pfizer vaccine in India

In November, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul, who also heads the National Task Force on coronavirus, had said the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine in the country might take some months, reported news agency PTI.

"The arrangement of cold-chains for storing the vaccine developed by Pfizer at a low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius is a big challenge and it will not be easy for any nation. But then, if at all it has to be obtained, we are examining what we need to do...and will work out a strategy," he had said.

According to reports, the Indian Government didn't hold talks with Pfizer in August and there has been no development since then as the country focuses on five other candidates, including one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and produced by the Pune's Serum Institute of India.

A few days back, AstraZeneca said its candidate - Covishield - could be around 90% effective on following one of two dosing regimens. The average efficacy of two regimens was 70%.

Covishield, the head of the list of vaccine candidates likely to be rolled out in the country, will be produced by the SII, which has committed to making at least 100 million doses available by the end of January and hundreds of million by the end of February.

The Serum Institute has said that it will apply for emergency use licensure for AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in two weeks.

Also, phase-3 clinical trial of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research is underway.

Meanwhile, vaccine candidate of Zydus Cadila has completed the phase-2 clinical trial and drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories has started the combined phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in India.

