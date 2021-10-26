Pfizer says lower-dose Covid vaccine for small kids could also work for big kids

Paul Offit, a member of the advisory panel and a pediatric infectious-disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said he’s been fielding questions from parents of 11-year-olds who want to know if they should wait until their child is 12 to get the larger dose. Pfizer’s study of the shot for younger children identified three vaccinated kids who got mild breakthrough infections. Two were 10 years old and one was 11.