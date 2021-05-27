Pfizer tells Centre its covid vaccine suitable for 12 years and above: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Wednesday informs the Central government that its COVID-19 vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above and can be stored at 2-8 degrees for over a month, according to the sources.

The drugmaker is likely to supply 50 million COVID-19 vaccines to India in 2021, albeit with a few conditions, sources told ANI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Moderna, another pharmaceutical giant in the US, sources said, is expecting to start manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccines in India following an analysis with Cipla, a pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, among other Indian firms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, both drugmakers had allegedly refused to send vaccines directly to the state governments of Delhi and Punjab, claiming that they will only deal with the Central government.

Topics Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker