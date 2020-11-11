Delhi AIIMS director on Wednesday said Pfizer's potential coronavirus vaccine has to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, which will be a challenge for developing countries like India.

"Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, which is a challenge for developing countries like India, where we'll have difficulties in maintaining a cold chain, especially on rural missions. Overall encouraging news in vaccine research for those in Phase III trials," said Dr Randeep Guleria.

The vaccine's complex and super-cold storage requirements are an obstacle for even the most sophisticated hospitals in the United States and may impact when and where it is available in rural areas or poor countries where resources are tight, Reuters reported on Wednesda

The main issue is that the vaccine, which is based on a novel technology that uses synthetic mRNA to activate the immune system against the virus, needs to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 F) or below.

Guleria also spoke about the reasons Delhi has been witnessing a sudden flare up in coronavirus cases.

"We're seeing a surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Super spreading events, which are big crowds with attendees not taking precautions must have happened here. So we need to work aggressively towards curbing this number," he said.

Delhi recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 7,830 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday which took the national capital's infection tally to over 4.5 lakh, and 83 more fatalities -- the highest since June 16.

The fresh infections, which took the city's case count to 4,51,382, came out of 59,035 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 13.26 per cent, according to the latest health department bulletin.

