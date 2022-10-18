PFRDA agencies become DigiLocker partner entities

New Delhi: As part of celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence and to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PFRDA is providing following additional features through Digi Locker, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) of the regulator have become DigiLocker Partner Organisations to provide subscriber centric online services, the ministry added.
The two additional features being offered by the PFRDA include:
1. Account opening using Driving License (DL) through DigiLocker
2. Updation of existing address using DL through DigiLocker
The facility can be availed by prospective subscribers opening their accounts with Protean CRA and existing subscribers of Protean CRA for updating their address.
Here’s how to open NPS account using Driving License issued in Digi Locker:
1. Open the NPS registration page on Protean CRA website (https://enps.nsdl.com).
2. Select New Registration with Documents with DigiLocker and select Driving License (DL).
3. Applicant will be redirected to DigiLocker Website, where he can login with login credentials and provide consent for sharing of documents/information with CRA.
4. Allow NPS to access DigiLocker and issued documents.
5. The demographic Information and the photo as per Driving License will be auto populated in the account opening Page.
6. Provide PAN, personal details, Information related to Bank Account, Scheme & Nomination and other details to complete the application.
7. Payment can be made towards NPS Contribution.
8. NPS Account generated successfully.
Steps for updating the existing address in NPS account using DL issued in DigiLocker:
1. Login to NPS account using credentials on Protean CRA website.
2. Select the option Update Personal Details under the tab Demographic Changes.
3. Select Update Address Details and further select through DigiLocker and select Driving License under documents.
4. Applicant will be redirected to DigiLocker Website, where he can login with login credentials and provide consent for sharing of documents/information with CRA.
5. Allow NPS to access DigiLocker and issued documents and submit.
6. Address as per Driving License will be updated in NPS account.
DigiLocker is a key initiative under Digital India, government’s flagship programme aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered and a pensioned society.
DigiLocker embraces Digital India’s vision areas of providing citizens a shareable private digital space with a consent framework and making all documents/certificates digitally available and accessible at ease.
The number of Registered Users of Digi Locker are nearly 13 cr and 5.60 billion issued documents under various Categories viz Central/ State Governments, Banking & Insurance, Education, Health etc.
