PFRDA appoints ombudsman to resolve grievances for NPS, APY

This is the second such appointment. The first PFRDA Ombudsman Vinod Pande was in office from 2016 to 2019. Membership of the two pension schemes has grown rapidly in recent years making the appointment of an Ombudsman particularly important. APY crossed a membership of 2.4 crore persons on 20th August. The NPS itself had 1.3 crore subscribers at the end of FY 2019-20.