Home >News >India >PFRDA appoints ombudsman to resolve grievances for NPS, APY
The other change proposed by PFRDA was to increase the maximum age to enter the Atal Pension scheme to 50 years from the existing 40. Photo: HT

PFRDA appoints ombudsman to resolve grievances for NPS, APY

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST Neil Borate

The first PFRDA Ombudsman Vinod Pande was in office from 2016 to 2019

The Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) has appointed an ombudsman to resolve grievances relating to the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

This is the second such appointment. The first PFRDA Ombudsman Vinod Pande was in office from 2016 to 2019. Membership of the two pension schemes has grown rapidly in recent years making the appointment of an Ombudsman particularly important. APY crossed a membership of 2.4 crore persons on 20th August. The NPS itself had 1.3 crore subscribers at the end of FY 2019-20.

“A truly independent authority for redressal of grievances is important for pension subscribers. The Ombudsman has the power to pass orders and impose fines," said a senior official in the PFRDA, on condition of anonymity. According to the relevant rules, the

Ombudsman can pass awards up to 10 lakh. Grievances could include issues like delay in remitting pension contributions to the NPS account, even though they have been deducted from the subscriber’s salary.

Grievances must first be filed in the Centralised Grievance Management System (CGMS). These can be escalated to the NPS Trust if there isn’t a satisfactory resolution within 30 days. If the NPS Trust is also unable to resolve the grievance satisfactorily in 30 days, it can be escalated to the ombudsman.

