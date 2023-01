A much more high-tech method of bank account verification and name/PAN matching utilising PRAN-PAN-VPA(UPI) using NPCI Framework has been introduced by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Through a circular dated Jan 12, 2023, the regulatory body announced that “As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) and to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, PFRDA is pleased to introduce an advanced mode of Bank Acct Verification of the Subscribers (PAN-PRAN- VPA(UPI)) with elegant features where the joint holder details, PAN and UPI Ids are verified through NPCI and matched with Permanent Retirement Acct Number (PRAN)."

PFRDA claimed that the PAN-PRAN- VPA(UPI) feature has been made available by CAMS CRA to its associated subscribers as of now. The regulatory body has said in its circular that it has encouraged all CRAs and other intermediaries to integrate the digital journey of subscribers with emerging technology like PAN-PRAN- VPA(UPI) verification thus provided by NPCI.

The key benefits of PAN-PRAN- VPA(UPI) are as follows according to PFRDA

Error elimination in pay out process

Binary & Simplified NPCI's response viz active/inactive simplifies the due diligence process vis a vis the earlier penny-drop framework which is dependent on fuzzy logic of name matching.

Matching of PAN seeded in PRAN and bank account

Successful & timely processing of withdrawal request of a subscriber who is the joint holder in a bank account.

How PAN-PRAN- VPA (UPI) feature will work?

Here’s how bank account verification & name/PAN matching using PAN-PRAN-VPA (UPI) using NPCI framework will work according to PFRDA

1. PAN and VPA (UPI) rides on the NPCI network and PAN linkage with bank accounts.

2. User PAN + account number + IFSC (Bank code of the bank mentioned by the subscriber) are sent as request to NPCI to check if the account number is linked with PAN in the bank.

3. If account number & PAN is linked in the bank, NPCI provides the return response as Y along with account holder name in bank. It also returns the UPI ID (if present), account type, status of bank account (whether Active/Inactive).

4. If account number & PAN is not linked in the bank, then NPCI provides the return response as N with no details of the subscriber

5. As this process returns value in binary (active/inactive), it is powerful than the penny-drop process which is dependent on fuzzy logic of name matching.

6. MFs, Insurance Industry and NBFCs extensively uses the facility for onboarding and change of Bank mandates. This facility is used by MFs for to verify third party investment.

Advantages of using bank account authentication using PAN and VPA(UPI)

a. Fast and prompt response.

b. Works even when the Subscriber is the second or third holder of the account (penny drop mechanism returns only the first holder name).

c. Eliminating of issues arising out of longer names as penny-drop process sometimes returns incomplete / curtailed names.

d. Easier and more logical approach than penny-drop which uses fuzzy logic of name matching.

PFRDA said the reason for PRAN – PAN - UPI rejection is the account of customer's PAN not being updated in the bank’s records/ invalid PAN in bank record.