PFRDA claimed that the PAN-PRAN- VPA(UPI) feature has been made available by CAMS CRA to its associated subscribers as of now. The regulatory body has said in its circular that it has encouraged all CRAs and other intermediaries to integrate the digital journey of subscribers with emerging technology like PAN-PRAN- VPA(UPI) verification thus provided by NPCI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}