PFRDA debuts new NPS prosperity planner to calculate retirement income

PFRDA said in an official statement that “As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) and in order to assist, empower and handhold the Subscribers to plan for adequacy in retirement income, PFRDA is pleased to provide NPS Prosperity Planner (NPP) for the benefit of Subscribers, made available by the CRAs. Through NPP, the subscribers would be able to estimate the projected Retirement Income (Annuity) as per the Annuity options based on their existing contribution under NPS. NPP provides the tool for higher Retirement Income through Accelerated Contribution plan in the residual period until retirement duly considering inflation and the projected cost of living expenses."