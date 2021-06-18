NEW DELHI: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has relaxed certain timelines for activities under National Pension System (NPS) and NPS Lite- Swavalamban scheme amid the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the pension regulator,"Point of Presence (POPs) are advised to undertake NPS related activities within prescribed Turn Around Time (TAT) under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Point of Presence) Regulations, 2018, and guidelines issued there-under, in order to ensure timely and efficient service to subscribers."

It has decided to provide the following relaxation in timelines on the request of the PoPs, in view of the lockdown and other preventive measures undertaken by the Government during the Covid-19 pandemic:

As a digital initiative, PoPs will have to submit scanned copies of all compliance reports including the Internal Audit Report (IAR) as prescribed in circulars/guidelines to Pfrda at reports-pop@pfrda.org.in from 1 April from the e-mail id of the compliance officer.

PoPs have to ensure that IAR is duly certified by an external auditor and the compliance officer shall forward the e-mail received from the external auditor enclosing the IAR to PFRDA.

Reports for the earlier period already submitted through email/physical copy to PFRDA/NPS Trust to be considered complied. However, henceforth, PoPs shall ensure the submission of the reports to PFRDA instead of NPS Trust as per the mode and manner prescribed.

PoPs shall submit the compliance reports including IAR due between 1 April 2021 and 30 June 2021, within 30 days from the normal due date to PFRDA.

Compensation to be paid to subscribers due to delays in prescribed TAT under the guidelines is waived off for the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.

PoPs are advised to duly report any delay in activities prescribed under guidelines in the exception report to be submitted to the regulator.

