PFRDA halts govt NPS subscribers to make partial withdrawal via self declaration

The regulatory body has also made clear that it has issued a circular “dt.14.01.2021 on partial withdrawals under NPS through self-declaration for the benefit of subscribers as a special dispensation to cope with the Covid pandemic in order to protect the subscribers' interest and ease the burden of nodal officers including POPs from verification and authorization. The circular also provided for the option of submission of the partial withdrawal requests by the subscribers through their nodal office/POPs as per the prevalent practice. In terms of the said circular, the online requests of the Subscribers directly processed in CRA system post Instant Bank Acct Verification through penny drop, without the need for the authorization by the associated nodal officers/POPs. It has benefited the subscribers during the Covid pandemic and immobility caused due to lock downs in various parts of the country to contain the spread of corona."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}