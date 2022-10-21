PFRDA issues guidelines on handling NPS corpus of deceased subscribers

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has issued guidelines on handling NPS corpus of deceased subscribers. The National Pension System (NPS) exit and withdrawal processes are governed by the PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals under NPS) Regulations 2015 and any subsequent revisions. However, according to the statutory regulatory body It has been noted that in certain instances, subscribers had unfortunately passed away after receiving a lump sum, but before annuities were issued, and the funds allocated for annuities were in the CRA System. The PFRDA announced the following guidelines on Thursday that may be used to handle corpus aimed for annuity issuance in such circumstances:

