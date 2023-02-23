PFRDA makes mandatory upload of withdrawal/ KYC documents to exit from NPS
- The Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) has made the mandatory upload of withdrawal/ KYC documents to enable seamless processing of exit and annuity for the benefit of National Pension System (NPS) subscribers.
