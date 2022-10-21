PFRDA revises equity exposure permitted in NPS for Tier I and Tier II accounts

For Tier 1 and Tier II National Pension System (NPS) accounts, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has modified the equity allocation standards. According to the new regulation, subscribers can allocate up to 75% of their funds to equity (E) under active choice in a Tier-I account without any tapering requirements once they turn 51 years of age. The option to allocate 100% of the subscriber's contribution to Asset Class E (Equity) in Tier-II accounts under active choice is permitted by the statutory regulatory body without any restrictions beginning at age 51 years of age.

