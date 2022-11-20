PFRDA simplifies NPS exit form allowing subscribers to apply for annuity

Difference between the old and new process of exit for NPS subscribers

PFRDA has said in an official statement that “Subscribers under NPS at the time of their exit submit the online/offline withdrawal form (Annexure A) to the associated intermediaries viz nodal offices, POPs etc. The NPS withdrawal form is quite exhaustive and contains all the required information for issuing an Annuity and processing the lump sum. Post-processing of the withdrawal, the eligible amount is paid as a lump sum to the Subscribers' Bank Account and the information of those Subscribers is shared with ASPs for processing the Annuity request. ASPs engage with the Subscribers for obtaining the application for the issue of Annuity i.e. Proposal form and complete the other formalities. In the existing process, the Subscribers submit the exit form to the intermediaries of PFRDA and apply for an annuity to the ASPs selected by them."