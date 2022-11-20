PFRDA simplifies NPS exit form allowing subscribers to apply for annuity

The National Pension System (NPS) subscribers can now apply for both an annuity and a lump sum payout using the revised exit form that the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has released. Through Aadhaar / Two Factor Authentication (2FA), PFRDA offers NPS subscribers digitally enabled exit options. For the benefit of the subscribers, the online/offline withdrawal form that must be submitted by NPS subscribers at the time of their exit will henceforth be considered as an annuity proposal form.
The regulatory body has said in a statement that “PFRDA engaged with IRDAI on simplifying the process of issuing an Annuity by considering the NPS withdrawal form as the Annuity Proposal and the same was agreed by IRDAI after due consultation with the Insurance industry."
Benefits of new NPS exit form
As per PFRDA, the benefits of the coordinated action by both financial regulators are manifold towards the benefit of Subscribers & stakeholders as described below:
a. Ease of Annuity and speed of its issuance
b. Parallel Processing of Lump sum payment and Annuity issuance
c. Payment of Retirement Income through Annuity immediately after one' s retirement and hence uninterrupted income flow to the retirees ensured.
d. Ease of Old Age Income Support.
e. Ease of doing business for the associated stake holders.
How subscribers can file the new NPS exit form?
PFRDA has said that “All Subscribers are hereby informed that at the time of initiation of the exit request, the completely filled proposal form along with the specified supporting documents including KYC is to be uploaded in the respective CRA system through their login credentials. The nodal officers, POPs & NPST are advised to ensure the same for the benefit of Subscribers."
“Based on the response and feedback on the common proposal from the stakeholders & subscribers, PFRDA proposes to make the upload of the Withdrawal form/document mandatory at a future date," said the regulatory body.
Benefits for senior citizens
PFRDA said in a statement that “In order to facilitate ease of living for all senior citizens including NPS Retirees who are receiving periodical annuity payments, Aadhar-enabled authentication for life verification certification viz Jeevan Praman (Govt. of India's initiative on bio metric enabled digital service for pensioners) shall be provided."
Difference between the old and new process of exit for NPS subscribers
PFRDA has said in an official statement that “Subscribers under NPS at the time of their exit submit the online/offline withdrawal form (Annexure A) to the associated intermediaries viz nodal offices, POPs etc. The NPS withdrawal form is quite exhaustive and contains all the required information for issuing an Annuity and processing the lump sum. Post-processing of the withdrawal, the eligible amount is paid as a lump sum to the Subscribers' Bank Account and the information of those Subscribers is shared with ASPs for processing the Annuity request. ASPs engage with the Subscribers for obtaining the application for the issue of Annuity i.e. Proposal form and complete the other formalities. In the existing process, the Subscribers submit the exit form to the intermediaries of PFRDA and apply for an annuity to the ASPs selected by them."
