NEW DELHI : The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) had sought comments from nodal offices on the new digital initiative to provide employees of government sector the option to register under National Pension System (NPS) through 'eNPS-Government’ to provide convenient and paperless on-boarding experience. PFRDA proposes to make the eNPS for government employees mandatory by 1 April 2022.

According to a PFRDA release, "The proposed digital platform will also enable Inter Sector Shifting (ISS) of existing subscribers of other sectors to seamlessly transfer their NPS account into the government sector."

A large number of government sector nodal offices have provided a positive feedback and have made several constructive suggestions. An endeavour has been made by PFRDA to incorporate those suggestions to the extent possible in the interest of subscribers.

eNPS is the online platform hosted by NSDL-CRA on behalf of NPS Trust wherein a subscriber can register and contribute online under NPS. At present, under eNPS, the facility of online registration is available to all citizens of India sector and corporate sector subscribers. Whereas, the online contribution and tier-II account activation facility is available to all the registered subscribers, including government sector subscribers having active PRAN (permanent retirement account number) under NPS.

Now, the government employees (who are covered under NPS) will have the facility to register online in NPS and generate PRAN through eNPS. The process of registration through eNPS will be a paperless process wherein the Subscriber will submit the registration request through digital signature. The process flow for registration of government sector subscribers through eNPS is as follows:

Government subscribers will have two options to register through eNPS:

# Through aadhaar online/offline e-KYC: Under this option, the subscriber can register using aadhaar-based KYC. The subscriber may opt for aadhaar online wherein KYC details registered with aadhaar can be obtained online. The subscriber will also have the option for offline e-KYC, wherein the Subscriber is required to download the aadhaar e-KYC file from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and upload the same during registration.

# Through permanent account number (PAN): Under this option, the subscriber is required to provide valid PAN and upload the relevant KYC documents. The KYC details of the subscriber will be verified by the associated nodal office of the subscriber.

Steps to be followed for registration through eNPS Government

# Subscriber is required to visit eNPS Website and click on “NATIONAL PENSION SYSTEM" Tab and then select “REGISTRATION" option

# The subscriber then has to select the “Government Employee" option and then the option for registration, i.e. Register with Aadhaar Online/Offline e-KYC or PAN.

# After selecting the appropriate option, the subscriber will provide the government category, i.e., central government/state government/central autonomous body/state autonomous body as per his/her employment sector. If a Subscriber selects the category as 'State Government’ or ‘State Autonomous Body’, then he/she is required to provide the relevant state name.

# The subscriber then needs to provide certain details of his/her nodal office. He/she will provide the DDO registration number/name and all other nodal office details will be displayed to subscriber such as pay and accounts office (PAO)/district treasury office (DTO) name, principal accounts office (PrAO)/directorate of treasuries and accounts (DTA) name and ministry.

# At the next step, if Subscriber has selected aadhaar based KYC, then he/she is required to provide relevant aadhaar details, or upload offline aadhaar e-KYC accordingly, and click on ‘Submit’ button. Similarly, if the subscriber has opted for PAN/Form 60 based registration, then he/she is required to provide PAN /financial year Form 60, respectively and click on ‘Continue’ tab, as per the PFRDA press release.

# Subscriber needs to fill in a few mandatory personal details and click on ‘Generate Acknowledgement no.’ tab. In case of aadhaar-based registration, details such as name of subscriber, date of birth and mobile number will be auto fetched from UIDAI database.

# After clicking on ‘Generate Acknowledgement no.’, the nodal office details (which the subscriber has provided) will be displayed to the subscriber for confirmation. If the details are correct, subscriber will click on ‘Ok’, else he/she will click on ‘Cancel’ and provide the correct nodal office.

# The acknowledgement number will be generated and be displayed to the subscriber. Alert will be sent to the subscriber for the acknowledgement number.

# The subscriber is required to provide the personal details during registration such as address, contact, bank, scheme preference, etc. under the respective tabs as applicable. In case of Aadhaar-based registration, address details registered with aadhaar will be autopopulated. Whereas in the case of PAN-based registration, the subscriber is required to provide address and address proof details.

# Upload of documents: The subscriber is required to upload the scanned copies of relevant documents (such as PAN card copy, cancelled cheque, appointment/offer letter, employee ID card, ID proof and Address Proof) under the respective tab. Also, the subscriber is required to upload the photo and signature as per the required specifications provided for upload. In aadhaar-based registration, the photo is auto fetched from UIDAI database.

# Once the complete details are captured and relevant documents, photo and signature are successfully uploaded, the subscriber needs to re-verify the details. He/she will have an option to correct the details, if required, as per the PFRDA press release.

# The subscriber is required to confirm the details by accepting registration declarations. On confirmation, the relevant message and acknowledgement number will be displayed to the subscriber along with intimation.

# Authentication: The subscriber is required to digitally sign the subscriber registration form through OTP authentication or eSign. In case of OTP authentication, two distinct one-time passwords (OTPs) will be sent on mobile number and email ID provided during registration. Whereas in case of eSign, the OTP will be sent on mobile number registered with aadhaar.

# Paperless process: On successful OTP Authentication or eSign, the form will get digitally signed and registration will be successfully completed by the subscriber. The PRAN will get generated after ‘Verification’ and ‘Authorization’ of registration request by the associated nodal office, as per the PFRDA press release.

The employees of government sector (central/state government, including autonomous bodies) would be provided with the option to digitally register themselves under the respective government sector by the following modes:

# Through aadhaar online/offline e-KYC: Under this option, the subscriber will have the facility to register using aadhaar-based KYC.

# Through permanent account number (PAN): Under this option, the subscriber is required to provide valid PAN and upload the relevant KYC documents.

To popularize the new feature, Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) are advised to undertake intensive awareness session/ training on the process to facilitate the nodal offices and government employees for large scale use and wider adoption of eNPS, said PFRDA.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.