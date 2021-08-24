PFRDA to ease on-boarding of government employees on National Pension System

# Through aadhaar online/offline e-KYC: Under this option, the subscriber can register using aadhaar-based KYC. The subscriber may opt for aadhaar online wherein KYC details registered with aadhaar can be obtained online. The subscriber will also have the option for offline e-KYC, wherein the Subscriber is required to download the aadhaar e-KYC file from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and upload the same during registration.