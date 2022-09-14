Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which manages NPS has invited applications to fill the posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). The PFRDA recruitment 2022 notification has already been released on pfrda.org.in. The process of registration will begin on 15 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 Assistant Manager posts will be filled.

PFRDA invites applications from Indian citizens for filling up the posts of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) for the General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams.

PFRDA Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Start date to apply online – 15 September 2022

Last date to apply online – 07 October 2022

PFRDA Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

In order to apply, a candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on July 31, 2022

PFRDA Recruitment 2022: Salary structure

The pay scale of Officers in Grade ‘A’ is Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)- 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

Recruitment notification reads, “Presently, the gross emolument including PFRDA’s contribution towards National Pension System (NPS), Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, Family Allowance, Special Compensatory Allowance, Learning Allowance, and Housing Allowance, etc. at the minimum of scale is approx. Rs. 1,40,000/- per month."

Application fee: Candidates falling into General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay ₹1000 as application fee. SC/ST/PwBD/Women category students will be exempted from paying fee.

PFRDA Recruitment 2022: Mode of selection

The mode of selection shall be a three-stage process.

Phase-1 (on – line Screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each).

Phase-2 (on – line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each).

Phase-3(Interview).

PFRDA Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates should go to PFRDA’s website www.pfrda.org.in

On the homepage, click on careers link

Then click on recruitment notification which reads, “PFRDA RECRUITMENT EXERCISE -RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER) - 2022"

Candidates should get themselves registered and then log in using the registration number and password

After carefully filling all the details, click the “COMPLETE REGISTRATION" button.

Upload Photo, Signature, Left Thumb impression, and other required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form