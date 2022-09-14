PFRDA, which manages NPS, hiring officers. Check selection process, salary and other details here2 min read . 01:09 PM IST
- PFRDA Recruitment 2022: The mode of selection shall be a three-stage process
Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which manages NPS has invited applications to fill the posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). The PFRDA recruitment 2022 notification has already been released on pfrda.org.in. The process of registration will begin on 15 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 Assistant Manager posts will be filled.
PFRDA invites applications from Indian citizens for filling up the posts of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) for the General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams.
Start date to apply online – 15 September 2022
Last date to apply online – 07 October 2022
In order to apply, a candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on July 31, 2022
The pay scale of Officers in Grade ‘A’ is Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)- 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years)
Recruitment notification reads, “Presently, the gross emolument including PFRDA’s contribution towards National Pension System (NPS), Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, Family Allowance, Special Compensatory Allowance, Learning Allowance, and Housing Allowance, etc. at the minimum of scale is approx. Rs. 1,40,000/- per month."
Application fee: Candidates falling into General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay ₹1000 as application fee. SC/ST/PwBD/Women category students will be exempted from paying fee.
The mode of selection shall be a three-stage process.
