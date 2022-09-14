Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which manages NPS has invited applications to fill the posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). The PFRDA recruitment 2022 notification has already been released on pfrda.org.in. The process of registration will begin on 15 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 Assistant Manager posts will be filled.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}