PFRDA's board permitted sponsor licence for Tata AMC, Max Life Insurance

NEW DELHI : Tata Asset Management Company and Max Life Insurance can soon become sponsors of a pension fund to manage the National Pension System (NPS). Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority's (PFRDA's) board has approved sponsor licences for these companies. However, according to a person aware of the development, the formal letter for providing the licence is yet to be issued by the board and might take time as these companies need to adhere to the regulator's guidelines of becoming sponsors.