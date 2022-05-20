Delhi universities are split on whether to use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to postgraduate programmes in the new academic session. While the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that it will accept CUET-PG applications for postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes in 2022, the Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Universities have stated that they will not accept CUET-PG admission applications in 2022. The admission procedure for post-graduate studies has already begun for the academic session 2022-23. According to officials at the DU and the JMI, it will not be possible to amend the process on such short notice.

