PG Admission: Delhi universities divided on application process
Delhi universities are split on whether to use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to postgraduate programmes in the new academic session. While the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that it will accept CUET-PG applications for postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes in 2022, the Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Universities have stated that they will not accept CUET-PG admission applications in 2022. The admission procedure for post-graduate studies has already begun for the academic session 2022-23. According to officials at the DU and the JMI, it will not be possible to amend the process on such short notice.
JMI registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said the university would conduct admissions through the ongoing procedure.
"This year, we will conduct admissions through the ongoing procedure. For future years, we will decide on the matter," he said.
The JNU announced on Friday that admissions to postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes will be held through the CUET in 2022.
The exam for CUET-PG will be conducted in the third week of July. The application process began on Friday and will conclude on June 18.
On May 19, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said the CUET for PG admissions would be introduced from the 2022 academic session.He, however, added that the CUET-PG, unlike the CUET-UG, was not mandatory for the central universities.
"The admission process has already begun and on such a short notice, the university cannot implement a new system. The Academic Council and the Executive Council of the university will take a decision on the matter and based on that, we will proceed," DU registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.
"The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country," the UGC chairman had said.
The UGC's announcement on Thursday came weeks after the higher education regulator announced that CUET scores, and not Class-12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and these universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.
The DU announced last month that admissions for graduate courses would be held through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) from now on.
The JMI earlier announced that it would conduct the admissions for the academic session 2022-23 through CUET-2022 for 10 courses.
Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for the CUET-UG is May 22.
