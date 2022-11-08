‘Phantasmal beauty’: Image of snow leopard in icy Himalayas has netizens amazed

“A snow leopard sits atop a chasm above a field of ice pinnacles called Phantom Alley. October 9, the full moon washed the icy Himalayan peaks in ghostly light, obviating the need for a headlamp. Overnight, flurries of fine snow particles filled the air, soaking my sleeping bag in icy dew. Snow leopards are most active around dawn and dusk. At around 4 A.M. I put on my boots and set out. The night had a cold, phantasmal beauty. With 25 pounds of camera gear, I headed Northeast of Gorak Shep and crossed a frozen lakebed. The snowy mountain slopes glittered like they were sown with diamonds." she wrote on her Instagram post.