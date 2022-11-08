‘Phantasmal beauty’: Image of snow leopard in icy Himalayas has netizens amazed

‘Phantasmal beauty’: Image of snow leopard in icy Himalayas has netizens amazed2 min read . 10:23 PM IST
- The image shows a snow leopard sitting atop a 'field of ice pinnacles called Phantom Alley' in Khumbu glacier in Nepal
Snow leopards on snow capped mountains has been the shades of white dream for every little child who read about it in books have only imagined the pristine image in shades of white.
However, wildlife photographer US-based Kittiya Pawlowski, may have brought that beautiful image to your mobile phones on social media platform Instagram when she shared a mesmerizing capture of a snow leopard sitting on the top of a snow-capped mountain.
The beautiful image with full moon's rays reflecting on the snow crystals has left viewers stunned.
The image shows a snow leopard sitting atop a "field of ice pinnacles called Phantom Alley" in Khumbu glacier in Nepal. Pawlowski has described the creature as "one of the world's elusive animals - the snow leopard" She also states that she could capture the image after backpacking nearly 165.7km on foot.
“A snow leopard sits atop a chasm above a field of ice pinnacles called Phantom Alley. October 9, the full moon washed the icy Himalayan peaks in ghostly light, obviating the need for a headlamp. Overnight, flurries of fine snow particles filled the air, soaking my sleeping bag in icy dew. Snow leopards are most active around dawn and dusk. At around 4 A.M. I put on my boots and set out. The night had a cold, phantasmal beauty. With 25 pounds of camera gear, I headed Northeast of Gorak Shep and crossed a frozen lakebed. The snowy mountain slopes glittered like they were sown with diamonds." she wrote on her Instagram post.
In a another Instagram post, Pawlowski shared stunning images of the snow leopard in amid Mount Everest and Mount Pumori. In the caption, she said that she was able to capture the wild cat from an altitude of around 18,000 feet in the Gorakshep area near Everest base Camp.
"After backpacking through Earth's most forbidding terrain, lung-starving altitudes, soaring peaks, and high deserts - this was the most difficult and rewarding set of photos I've ever taken," she wrote.
Since being shared, her pictures have gone viral on the internet, with publications like Animal Planet and government organisations, such as the US Embassy in Nepal, also resharing them. In the comment section, internet users called her images "breathtaking" and "magnificent".
"Such an amazing capture.... Wow!" wrote one user. "Now that is a impressive work Kittiya! It must have been very hard to track him but you showed the result, awesome!!!" said another.
This is just amazing. Had never imagined this beautiful animal wanders around the Gorakshep region," commented third. "All your sacrifices where fully worth it..! outstanding capture," added fourth.
Pawlowski's spectacular images have garnered thousands of likes.
