Pharma and medical devices industry has shown positive response for PLI: Govt

The department of pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers that closed applications on Monday said that the industry has shown a very positive response towards the schemes. The IFCI Ltd. is the Project Management Agency (PMA) for implementation of both the schemes. The government said that the appraisal process of the applications commenced from Tuesday onwards and a maximum of 136 applications under the PLI scheme for bulk drugs and a maximum of 28 applications under the PLI scheme for medical devices will be approved.