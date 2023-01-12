Pharma body pitches for tax sops, fixing duty anomalies

Pharmexcil sought reduction in basic customs duty on raw materials imported for manufacturing antibiotics from the existing 7.5% to 5%

Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a body set up by the ministry of commerce and industry, has recommended several tax breaks to be included in the Union budget for FY24 and to correct certain duty anomalies to make the pharma industry more competitive