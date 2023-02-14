Pharma dept moves EFC note on R&D
India’s expenditure on research and development is a mere 0.7% of its GDP, as compared to 2.5-3% spent by other countries.
NEW DELHI : The department of pharmaceuticals has kicked off the process of research and development investment that was announced in the Union budget by moving an expenditure finance committee (EFC) note.
