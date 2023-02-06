Pharma industry seek details on government funding for R&D: IPA
India’s expenditure on research & development and innovation is very less, the country spends about 0.7% of GDP on research while others spend 2.5-3%. Indian companies spend about 7% on R&D while global firms spend 15-20%
New Delhi: Pharmaceutical firms are looking forward to details for funding, particularly for research & development (R&D), following the announcements made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2023-24, said Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance in an interview to Mint.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×