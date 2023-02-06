Pharma industry seek details on government funding for R&D: IPA

This is a very good move towards increasing thrust on research & development in the pharmaceutical sector because if we see India is “pharmacy of the world" because we are good in manufacturing of the generic drugs. So last year, PLI (Production-linked Incentive) scheme was announced in APIs and it is being taken care of as healthcare security is very important. We are very strong in formulations and supplying medicines to more than 200 countries around the world. The part which was left was research & development. If we have to strengthen our position in the competitive market, then we have to strengthen our efforts for R&D. It is a very good sign that government has announced that it is the priority area for them and announced pharma research innovation program through centres of excellence. They have also announced ICMR labs for public and private research. They have also announced AI CoEs because AI will help for the development of molecule faster. So, overall, it is a big move.