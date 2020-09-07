Pharma sales back in red in August as anti-infective drugs struggle

New Delhi: Sales of medicines in India declined again in August after two months of growth as the struggle for anti-infective drugs continued amid the covid-19 pandemic, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed. Overall sales in the Indian pharmaceutical market were down 2.2% year-on-year at ₹12,162 crore in August.

In June and July respectively, total medicine sales in the country were up 2.4% and 0.2% aided primarily by chronic therapy areas like anti-diabetic and cardiac care.

In August, sales of cardiac and anti-diabetic drugs grew 11.5% and 1.6% respectively, while vitamins also grew 6.2%.

On the other hand, anti-infective drugs continued to witness a decline in sales for the fifth straight month in August, indicating that patient continued to avoid visits to doctors’ clinics and hospital out-patient departments amid fear of contracting the infection.

Another potential factor that some doctors have pointed to is the number of infections itself may have reduced as people primarily stayed home.

In August, while anti-infectives declined 11% yoy, sales of associated therapies like gastrointestinal drugs and pain and analgesic medicines were down 3.1% and 9.8% respectively.

Respiratory drug sales fell 12.4%, a sharp decline from the 2% slip reported in July.

Among corporates, all top 10 drugmakers in India, barring Cipla and Macleods Pharmaceuticals, reported 1.1-7-7% decline in sales.

Some companies that manufacture covid-19 drugs bucked the trend. Cipla reported a 7.4% growth in sales during August. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company has the largest portfolio of covid-19 drugs in India, which include favipiravir, remdesivir and tocilizumab.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the first firm to launch favipiravir, posting almost a one-third jump in sales at ₹347 crore, while Ipca Laboratories, one of the world’s largest producers of hydroxychloroquine, posted a 9.8% growth in sales at ₹200 crore.

Glenmark and Ipca have posted double digit growth during April-August, even as sales in the Indian pharmaceutical market has declined 3.7%. Cipla’s sales have seen a 0.3% growth during the same period.

