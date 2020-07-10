Home >News >India >Pharma sales recover in June after decline in April and May
The proposed Uniform Code of Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices is aimed at regulating promotional practices in the pharma industry, such as offering gifts to medical professionals. Photo: AFP
Pharma sales recover in June after decline in April and May

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2020, 04:29 PM IST Leroy Leo

  • Sales for Rs11,250 crore was recorded, with all segments, especially chronic drugs, showing a rebound
  • Growth in sales for some industry-leading companies was sluggish at 0.2-1.8%, against the industry average of 2.4%

Sales of medicines recorded a growth of 2.4% year on year (y-o-y) in June, indicating a recovery from two consecutive months of decline caused by the lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19. Sales for the month came in at 11,250 crore, with all segments, especially chronic drugs, showing a rebound, according to data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

“There is evidence of significant revival in some therapies. Cardiac [drugs] registered a monthly growth of 13.9% compared with 3.9% in May, [while] anti-diabetic registered growth of 8.5% compared with 1.1% in May," AIOCD-AWACS said in a statement.

Respiratory drugs also registered a 4% y-o-y growth compared with a 6% decline in May.

In April and May, overall pharmaceutical sales were down 11% and 9% respectively as visits to clinics and out-patient departments of hospitals shrank and elective surgeries were postponed for fear of contracting covid at healthcare facilities. In June, while acute segments such as anti-infective drugs also showed some recovery, the rate for some continued to be negative.

Anti-infective medicines were among the worst-hit during the lockdown as the chances of contracting infection reduced with more people staying home and with visits to the doctor falling. In June, sales of anti-infectives were down 10% y-o-y, better than the 21% decline recorded in May. Pain and analgesics segment also record a 2% decline, against a 17% slump in May.

Gastrointestinal drugs showed a marginal growth of 0.4% y-o-y in June, against the 13% slump in May.

Vitamins and minerals posted a 6% growth against a 9% decline in May.

Among the 20 largest drug makers, the market-leader for hydroxychloroquine, Ipca Laboratories, recorded the highest growth of 19% in June. The company also had the highest growth in sales for April-June at 10%.

Unlike the preceding two months, when most firms recorded decline in sales, only two drugmakers recorded a fall in June—Alkem Laboratories Ltd and GlaxosmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

With sales of respiratory drugs recovering, market leader Cipla also recorded a 7% rise in sales in June, against the 13% decline in May. India’s largest multi-national also posted a similar trend.

However, growth for other industry leaders such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Zydus Cadila was not stellar, with sales increasing in the range0.2-1.8%, against the industry average of 2.4%.

