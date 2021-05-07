NEW DELHI: Sales of medicines soared by 51.5% year-on-year in April to ₹15,662 crore due to a correction from the slump that was witnessed in the corresponding month last year and also because the sharp surge in covid-19 cases in the second wave boosted demand, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed.

“Covid second wave has further boosted the sales of drugs having direct/indirect role in treatment. Anti-infectives have shown a growth of 134% (yoy) and nutritionals have shown a growth of 76%. Companies operating in Covid treatment therapy segments have gained substantially through bumper sales for the month," the market research firm said in a statement.

In April last year, a stringent nationwide lockdown had disrupted the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry and led to an 11% slump in sales. Anti-infective and other acute segments were worst hit as visits to clinics and out-patient departments of hospitals shrank and elective surgeries were postponed for fear of contracting covid at healthcare facilities.

The situation remained similar in May last year, with sales contracting 9%, even as the country started its gradual removal of some lockdown restrictions.

This year, AOCD-AWACS said the pharmaceutical industry has been better prepared for production and distribution exigencies that are expected during lockdown in the second wave. Also, states have been more careful with the conditions for lockdown by allowing essential services like medicines to be distributed more freely.

“If one looks at the growth drivers, volume growth has a lion’s share in the growth of the market," the market research firm said, indicating that increase in pricing has not been a significant contributor to the surge in sales.

The increase in volumes, especially for anti-infectives, vitamins and minerals, can be correlated with the fact that India added 6.94 million cases in April alone, which is over half of the 12.2 million confirmed cases it had recorded till 31 March.

A sharp surge in the second wave also led to an increased demand for zinc and vitamin C, in order to boost immunity against the disease in both health people and patients, as well as antibiotics like azithromycin, which is often prescribed to covid-19 patients by doctors.

In terms of corporates, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals witnessed a staggering 181% jump in sales in April. The company manufactures FabiFlu, which is the largest selling brand of favipiravir, the drug given to mild covid-19 patients.

Other manufacturers of favipiravir—Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indoco Remedies, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Drugs, Abbott, Biocon, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories—saw sales growth of 17-91% during the month.

AIOCD-AWACS only track sales of medicines sold at pharmacies and chemists, but do not track medicines supplied directly to hospitals, so these sales do not account for the surge in sales of drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab which are provided directly to hospitals.

