Pharma teachers faking profiles at multiple institutions, face being blacklisted

New Delhi: In what has alarmed the government, the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has found widespread data faking on the government's DIGI-PHARMed portal for teachers.

As many as 45,355 cases of duplicate or invalid profile details have been registered on the portal.

There are more than 42,000 pharmacy colleges in India with around 11.2 million pharmacists being registered with the council.

Pharmacists are at the forefront of healthcare, often serving as the first point of contact for individuals seeking health advice or primary care. Their roles extend far beyond merely dispensing medications.

In a recent meeting, the pharmacy education regulator was made aware about many pharmacists creating fake profiles using the same Aadhaar or PAN number, and working as faculty in multiple institutions.

Taking cognizance of this fraudulent activity, the council has decided to blacklist these fake faculty and debar them permanently if found guilty a second time.

"Council has analyzed that many pharmacists have created duplicate profiles with the same Aadhaar number or PAN number. In addition to this, all these duplicate profiles on a single Aadhaar number were found working as a faculty in different institutions," said Anil Mittal, registrar-cum-secretary, PCI, in a communication to the registered pharmacists, state pharmacy councils and approved pharmacy institutions.

The council said that these pharmacists have entered invalid/fake Aadhaar or PAN card details during the registration on DIGI-PHARMed Portal, including Aadhaar numbers having more or less than 12 digits.

“(They) have not added any educational or experience details in their profiles but working/not working as a faculty in the institutions. Many pharmacists have entered invalid mobile number or e-mail as well in their account to create fake profiles on the DIGI-PHARMed Portal," the communication said.

“The Council has decided to blacklist all these registered Pharmacists on the DIGI-PHARMed Portal permanently. If any registered pharmacists are found doing these kinds of activities again, then they will be debarred for further registration purposes in future on DIGI-PHARMed Portal," added Mittal.

In addition, it is also notified that access on the account of all users having no education details filled in their profile will be restricted for any usage.

The pharma education regulator has instructed the institutions that during the process of faculty joining, they must check all the necessary details the DIGI-PHARMed profile of the faculty to ensure that the profile is updated.

The PCI’s primary function is to oversee pharmacy education, regulate the profession and practice of pharmacy and facilitate the registration of pharmacists under the provisions of the Act.

Pharmacists provide expert guidance on the safe and effective use of drugs, help in the management of chronic diseases and educate patients on the importance of adherence to prescribed therapies. Their accessibility and expertise make them integral in promoting public health, supporting disease prevention campaigns and providing cost-effective solutions for patients through the recommendation of generic medicines.

Queries sent to the PCI spokesperson remain unanswered.