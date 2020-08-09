Sales of medicines across the India were flat in July on a year-on-year basis, but continued its slow recovery post the covid-19 related lockdown from March to May, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed.

Medicine sales last month were up 0.2% year-on-year at ₹12,124 crore, with cardiac care and anti-diabetic drugs continuing to post healthy growth, albeit at a slower pace than June.

Growth was primarily on account of chronic medicines as sales of acute therapies remained suppressed.

Sales of cardiovascular drugs were up 13.1%, a slightly slower growth rate compared to 13.9% in June, while anti-diabetic drugs also registered a slower growth at 5.9% against 8.5% in the preceding month.

However, anti-infectives continued to stay in the red for the fourth straight month, down 10.2%. Another acute therapy segment, gastrointestinal drugs, also declined 2.4 %, indicating people continued to avoid visiting doctors’ clinics and outpatient departments of hospitals for fear of contracting covid-19 disease at these healthcare setups.

Sales of vitamins were up 5.5% against 5.7% in June.

Respiratory medicine sales also declined 2% in July compared to a growth of 4.2% in June.

Among corporates, most companies recorded better growth, or a less steep fall, in July than the rate over April-June, a sign that drugmakers are seeing a slow recovery.

Sales of largest multinational drugmaker in India, the Abbott group, were up 2.2% at ₹769 crore in July compared to the 3.6% decline it had recorded over April-June.

Cipla had recorded 6.3% sales decline in the first quarter but in July had a 10.8% growth at ₹586 crore.

On the other hand, sales of India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, were down 3.2% in July as compared to 4.1% decline over April-June. Although the Dilip Shanghvi-led company has reported a 0.8% sales growth in June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via