Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Pharmaceutical sales flat in July but slow recovery continues
A chemist displays the Fabiflu tablets at his medical store, in Mumbai

Pharmaceutical sales flat in July but slow recovery continues

2 min read . 08:42 PM IST Leroy Leo

Medicine sales last month were up 0.2% year-on-year at 12,124 crore, with cardiac care and anti-diabetic drugs continuing to post healthy growth, albeit at a slower pace than June

Sales of medicines across the India were flat in July on a year-on-year basis, but continued its slow recovery post the covid-19 related lockdown from March to May, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed.

Sales of medicines across the India were flat in July on a year-on-year basis, but continued its slow recovery post the covid-19 related lockdown from March to May, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed.

Medicine sales last month were up 0.2% year-on-year at 12,124 crore, with cardiac care and anti-diabetic drugs continuing to post healthy growth, albeit at a slower pace than June.

Medicine sales last month were up 0.2% year-on-year at 12,124 crore, with cardiac care and anti-diabetic drugs continuing to post healthy growth, albeit at a slower pace than June.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Growth was primarily on account of chronic medicines as sales of acute therapies remained suppressed.

Sales of cardiovascular drugs were up 13.1%, a slightly slower growth rate compared to 13.9% in June, while anti-diabetic drugs also registered a slower growth at 5.9% against 8.5% in the preceding month.

However, anti-infectives continued to stay in the red for the fourth straight month, down 10.2%. Another acute therapy segment, gastrointestinal drugs, also declined 2.4 %, indicating people continued to avoid visiting doctors’ clinics and outpatient departments of hospitals for fear of contracting covid-19 disease at these healthcare setups.

Sales of vitamins were up 5.5% against 5.7% in June.

Respiratory medicine sales also declined 2% in July compared to a growth of 4.2% in June.

Among corporates, most companies recorded better growth, or a less steep fall, in July than the rate over April-June, a sign that drugmakers are seeing a slow recovery.

Sales of largest multinational drugmaker in India, the Abbott group, were up 2.2% at 769 crore in July compared to the 3.6% decline it had recorded over April-June.

Cipla had recorded 6.3% sales decline in the first quarter but in July had a 10.8% growth at 586 crore.

On the other hand, sales of India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, were down 3.2% in July as compared to 4.1% decline over April-June. Although the Dilip Shanghvi-led company has reported a 0.8% sales growth in June.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated