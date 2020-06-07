Home >News >India >Pharmacist at JNU Health Centre tests positive for Covid-19
Representative image (Photo: HT)

Pharmacist at JNU Health Centre tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2020, 08:20 PM IST PTI

The pharmacist is in home isolation, the university said

New Delhi: A pharmacist at the Jawaharlal Nehru University Health Centre has tested positive for coronavirus, the university said on Sunday.

The district surveillance officer of the Delhi government has been informed regarding the matter, the university said.

"All students and staff members/their wards, who happened to visit the JNU Health Centre or was in touch with any staff of the health centre, may kindly note that if any symptom of COVID-19 is developed, the concerned person may visit the health centre or any government hospital, when the health centre is closed.

"Further, all students and the JNU community are again requested to adhere to the guidelines issued by the university and Government of India and Delhi government from time to time to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2)," it added.

The JNU had, on May 25, strongly advised the students stranded in its hostels to return to their native places as special trains and some inter-state bus services have become operational following relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown norms.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

