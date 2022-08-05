Pharmacist murder: Accused celebrated the killing with ‘biryani party’, says NIA

NIA reported that the two newly arrested accused in the Amravati- based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe murder case attended 'biryani party' to celebrate killing
National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a special court on Friday. that the two new accused arrested in the murder case of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe were present at a "biryani party" held to celebrate the killing.
The NIA made the allegations while seeking the custody of the accused, Maulavi Mushfique Ahmad (41) and Abdul Arbaz (23), who were arrested from Amravati on Wednesday. The accused were presented before special judge A K Lahoti, who remanded them to the custody of the NIA till August 12.
The probe agency informed the court that the duo was accomplices to the crime as they helped the other accused to remain at large after committing the crime.
Among the other charges, the duo was booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for harbouring the accused, NIA stated.
Mushfique had exchanged calls with Sheikh Irfan, the alleged mastermind, after the killing, while Abdul was working as a driver with the organisation run by him, the agency alleged. Irfan, the alleged mastermind of the killing, ran a voluntary organisation named Rahbar Helpline. A “biryani party" was held to celebrate after the murder and Mushfique and Abdul were present for the same, the NIA claimed.
Kashif Khan, the accused's advocate opposed the remand, arguing that the charges slapped against the duo don't apply, as they were not terrorists. The court, after hearing both sides, sent the duo to the NIA's custody till August 12.
Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21 after he shared on social media a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. As many as nine people have been arrested in the case until now.
