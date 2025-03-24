News
Govt cracks down on pharmacists gaming the system; regulator told to check faculty, student attendance at college
Summary
- Many pharmacists have been found to have creating fake profiles using the same Aadhaar or PAN number and working as faculty in institutions.
New Delhi: The Central government has authorized the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) to check the attendance data of officials, faculty and students with pharmacy colleges after coming across multiple cases of people using fake IDs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more