A senior official from PCI said, “The Council is very serious about quality of education. However, most of the private pharmacy colleges are violating the norms. There have been multiple instances of faking profile of faculties, and forged attendance. We have directed the colleges to strictly implement Aadhaar based biometric attendance. But we do not have the access of attendance data to validate it. To keep a close watch on the functioning of the pharmacy schools, it has now been notified that PCI can now have the accessibility to the attendance data (both students & faculties).