Pharmacy education watchdog pulls up state councils for appointing unqualified registrars
The Pharmacy Council of India alleges that some state pharmacy councils are violating tge Pharmacy Act by appointing individuals without a professional pharmacy qualification as registrars.
New Delhi: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has pulled up several state pharmacy councils (SPCs)—including those of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana—for appointing individuals without pharmacy qualifications as registrars, a violation of Chapter 3 of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, according to two government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.