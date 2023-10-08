Pharmacy worker in Chennai receives 753 crore in bank account due to technical glitch

On Saturday morning, a pharmacy worker from Chennai was shocked after he received a message that ₹753 crore had been credited into his Kotak Mahindra Bank account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Teynampet, where the pharmacy worker has the account, froze it, saying the erroneous deposit was due to a technical glitch.

Mohammad Idris (30), the pharmacy worker has been staying in the Teynampet area for the last 10 years.

Idris on Saturday morning had ₹3,000 in his bank account and had transferred ₹2,000 to one of his friends, after which he received the message about the whopping deposit.

After receiving the credit message, Idris contacted the bank and enquired about it.

In Tamil Nadu, this is the third incident in the last one-and-a-half month with several hundreds of crores being deposited into a commoner's bank account.

A day ago, a 29-year old man from Thanjavur had received ₹756 crore into his Kotak Mahindra Bank account. The money was later reverted back after he alerted the bank.

In a similar incident, a month ago, a cab driver in Chennai had ₹9,000 crore credited into his account accidentally by Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank.

After receiving the deposit, the cab driver approached the city police commissioner's office alleging that there was no proper explanation from the bank for the transaction and he was worried about whether his bank account was being misused.

