Pharmexcil pulls up eye drop maker
Global Pharma Healthcare has been registered with Pharmexcil since 2005 as a small-scale manufacturer.
NEW DELHI : The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), under the commerce ministry, has sought an explanation from Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare after the US Food and Drug Administration linked the drugmaker’s eye drops to 55 infections, blindness and one death.
