Pharmexcil pulls up eye drop maker

In a letter to Dr. Juma Venkatesh, managing director of Global Pharma Healthcare, Pharmexcil wrote, “It is alleged that the eye drops manufactured and supplied by the firm have caused eye infections, permanent loss of vision, and a death, bringing a bad reputation to the Indian pharma industry and also likely to have an impact on the trust of international agencies on Indian pharma exports."

