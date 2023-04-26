Pharmexcil probes drug smuggling case

Pharmexcil probes drug smuggling case3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Safe Formulations Pvt Ltd registered with Pharmexcil in 2008 as a small-scale manufacturer. Pharmexcil has asked the company to furnish the details of licensees, procurers, manufacturing license copies and product permissions of the drug by 27 April, failing which its registration will be suspended, said Pharmexcil director general Uday Bhasker.
New Delhi: The government agency responsible for promoting pharmaceutical exports, Pharmexcil, has sought an explanation from Andhra Pradesh-based Safe Formulations Ltd in a case of alleged smuggling of the banned psychotropic drug Tramadol after customs officials arrested a director at the pharma company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×