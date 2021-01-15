Phase-2 of Bengaluru Metro's commercial run from today: 10 things to know

The six-km long Southern Extension line under phase-2 of Namma Metro , which was cleared by the Karnataka government in 2012 and the Central Government in 2014, was flagged off on Thursday.

The Kanakapura Road Metro section (Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute Metro stations) will be opened for commercial operations on Friday.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated the elevated 6.4 km long section, providing a major relief to Bangaloreans from traffic congestion issue.

The inauguration of the metro extension line is a step towards the goals of Bengaluru Mission 2022 to enable faster commute and smart mobility options in the city, an official release said.

Know some features of the metro to make your travel easy:

1) For the convenience of passengers, each station is equipped with eight escalators and four elevators, totalling to 40 escalators and 20 elevators, respectively.

2) All five stations of this extension line are going to have rooftop solar power with a total of 1.2 MW capacity. The installation of the solar power plants is targetted for completion by March 2021.

3) This is the first time Bengaluru Metro is establishing the capacity for solar power. Also, energy-efficient LED lights have been provided at all five stations.

4) All the stations are provided with entry and exits opening onto the newly-provided service road. Bus bays, pick up and drop area for taxis and autos are all earmarked on the service roads.

5) For physically and visually challenged persons, all the facilities like ramps, lifts, separate toilets, tactile routing, and earmarked space in trains are provided.

Multi-Modal Integration

Exclusive mode change service lanes have been created on both sides of the five stations to co-locate bus stands and provide space for intermediate public transport (IPT).

One Nation One Card

Bengaluru Metro has deployed state-of-art-technology for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System, which supports travel using open-loop NCMC 'One Nation One Card', in the five stations being inaugurated now.

The AFC system at 40 stations of the currently operational 42 km long network is also being upgraded for the NCMC.

The NCMC based ticketing service, including in Phase-1 Lines, is targetted to be available for travel within 15 August. Thereafter, in the entire Metro network of 55 km in Bengaluru, including the western extension, the commuters can use a Rupay card or any other NCMC compliant bank card to pay for their travel.

BMRCL spent ₹1,590 cr on 6-km metro line

The phase-2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations and consists of extensions to both Purple and Green lines of phase-1 in all four directions. The project is being implemented at a cost of ₹30,695 crore.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) spent about ₹1,590 crore towards building a six-km Metro line on the southern extension of the Green Line.

The extension has five new stations beyond Yelachenahalli Metro Station on the current operational line -- Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute. The metro corridor along the Kanakapura Road is set to connect residents with Majestic, Yeshwanthpur, Vijayanagar, MG Road and Baiyappanahalli, among other places.

