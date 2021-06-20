{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a jibe at the central government for the continued increase in fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed it a "PhD in tax recovery".

The fuel prices, after remaining steady for a day, increased again today.

Petrol prices have now crossed the ₹100 per litre mark in several cities while in others it is very close to it.

Bhopal has the highest prices at present with petrol at ₹105.43 per litre and diesel at ₹96.65 a litre, followed by Mumbai with prices of petrol and diesel at ₹103.36 and ₹95.44 per litre respectively.

Fuel prices in Patna were 99.28 and ₹93.30 per litre for petrol and diesel.

In the national capital, Delhi petrol prices today were ₹97.22 per litre, while diesel was priced at ₹87.97 per litre.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

