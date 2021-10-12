The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday said PhD was not mandatory for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors till July 2023.

The commission said it has extended the date of applicability of PhD as a mandatory qualification for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Departments of Universities from 1st July 2021 to 1st July 2023.

UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations 2018 stipulates that Ph.D. degree shall be mandatory qualification for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors in universities from 1st July 2021.

The UGC, in view of Covid, has decided to extend the date of applicability of Ph.D. as mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors from 1st July 2021 to 1st July 2023. Accordingly, an amendment to the aforesaid regulations has been notified in the Gazette on 11 October 2021, said Prof Rajnish Jain, Secretary.

